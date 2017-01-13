Source: Columbus Police To Investigate Alleged Contaminated Hamburger Claim

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sources confirm to WCBI that the Columbus police department is opening a criminal investigation in allegations that a former employee put blood on a customer’s hamburger.

Earlier this week, a woman claiming to be the mother of a fired Jack’s restaurant employee wrote a post on Facebook that quickly went viral.

The woman says her daughter tried to report the incident to a manager at Jack’s and other employees.

She later claims her daughter was fired for trying to report the incident and uses screenshots to prove her point.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says it sent an inspector to the restaurant when it became aware of the allegations.

Inspectors found everything to be in order at the restaurant. MSDH says the location has a history of performing well on inspections.

The agency also says it reported the alleged intentional contamination to local law enforcement.

A MSDH spokesperson could not confirm which agency the allegations were reported to.

Columbus Police Chief Oscar Lewis did confirm earlier this week that the department was aware of the claims but that no complainant had come forward.

Jack’s also issued the following statement earlier this week:

“Joey,

I received your message on contacting you in regards to allegations in Columbus, MS at our Jack’s. Food safety is our top priority at all Jack’s Restaurants. As part of our rigorous food safety program, Jack’s maintains strict food handling policies and procedures that all team members must follow.

Jack’s was recently made aware of an audio tape recording posted on social media, which allegedly claims that an employee at a restaurant in Columbus, MS potentially violated our stringent safety standards. The employee allegedly involved in this incident was terminated several days ago for unrelated reasons and no longer works for us. At the time of her dismissal Jack’s was not aware of these allegations.

At Jack’s, we take these allegations very seriously and are working to determine the validity of these claims. Additionally, we are committed to taking further action if appropriate.

Thank you for reaching out.”