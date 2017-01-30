South Mississippi Man Wanted In North Mississippi

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A state-wide search underway for a man accused of going on a stealing spree from Purvis to Calhoun County.

Kelsey Arnold Herrin Jr., 46, is wanted for grand larceny and is suspected in to be involved in several burglaries.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says Herrin stole a dirt bike this past Friday.

Investigators believe Herrin is going back and forth between Calhoun, Yalobusha, and Covington Counties stealing items.

He is from Lamar County, Mississippi.

Manwhile, Randy Lynn Kellum, 32, has been arrested in connection with some thefts.

Pollan says Kellum sold some of the stolen items.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department website, Kellum is charged with grand larcey.

Pollan says some of the stolen property has been recovered but deputies are still searching for other items.