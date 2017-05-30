Southern Miss Announces Hattiesburg Regional is Sold Out

(Photo Courtesy: Southern Miss Athletics)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI/USM Athletics) – The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Tuesday evening that the Hattiesburg Regional set for Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field this weekend has been sold out.

The No. 1 seed Golden Eagles (48-14) open the regional with a 1 p.m., showdown with No. 4 UIC (39-15), while No. 2 seed Mississippi State (36-24) and No. 3 seed South Alabama (39-19) meet at 6 p.m.

There are a limited number of tournament general admission books remaining for Southern Miss students for the regional and they can purchase those beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday May 31, at the Pat Ferlise Center or via the phone at 1-800-844-TICK (8425). Students must present their valid Southern Miss Student ID and the books are $45.

In addition, Southern Miss may release single session tickets to the general public two hours prior to each game’s starting time and they are encouraged to check the Pete Taylor Park Box Office for availability.

All of the games of the Hattiesburg Regional can be seen on ESPN 3.