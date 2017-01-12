Spring-Like Conditions Continue

THURSDAY NIGHT: Areas of clouds and fog are likely. Temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions stick around and a few isolated showers are possible. There is a going to be a big spread in temperature from NW to SE across our area. Much cooler lower 60s are likely northwest of Tupelo while lower to middle 70s should continue in the Golden Triangle. Winds will be variable between 5 and 10 mph.

WEEKEND: A mix of clouds and sun is likely both Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs in the lower to middle 70s each day along with overnight lows in the 50s. It will be a great winter weekend for outdoor activities!

NEXT WEEK: Well above average conditions stick around. Rain chances will go up by the middle of the week and there may be some heavy rain and strong storms in the region Wednesday and/or Thursday.

