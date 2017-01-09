Spring-Like Temperatures Coming Back

Looking Ahead

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions will keep temperatures from falling much. Look for lows around 40° with a southerly breeze between 10 and 20 mph.

TUESDAY:  Expect strong southerly breezes between 15 and 25 mph with higher gusts.  Those winds should allow highs in the lower to middle 60s once again.  Extensive cloud cover is a good bet and a few passing showers are possible, but the rain chance is just 20%.

WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY:  We’ll all have spring fever with expected highs  each day in the lower to middle 70s.  Overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s will be the norm too.  A few passing showers will be possible from time to time but not much moisture is likely during this period.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:  There are some signs of a cold front either Monday or Tuesday.  That system will provide a better rain chance along with cooler temperatures once it passes on by.

