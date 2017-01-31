Spring-Like Tuesday, Soggy for Some Time After Wednesday

TUESDAY: Prevailing Southwest winds will continually funnel warmer air into the region. Sinking air aloft will trap the incoming warm air at the surface & will make for a sunny, spring-like day for Tuesday. Daytime highs expected in the 70s with cloud cover at a minimum.

WEDNESDAY: As the jet stream progresses East & SW flow at the surface continues, more cloud cover will develop. Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, warmer low temperatures in the 50s expected due to the increase in moisture. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Thursday begins our period of dreary, on & off showers. These conditions will continue into Friday as well. Areas that do not receive a brief shower can expect cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: We’ll get a break in these showers on Saturday, but clouds will still be lingering overhead. A little bit cooler, lows in the upper 30s & highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: We have high confidence on heavier rainfall, with a few thunderstorms possible for Sunday, compared to Thursday & Friday. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

