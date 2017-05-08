Starkville Alderman Race Now Declared A Tie

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Starkville’s Ward One alderman’s race is heading to a runoff after the Republican Executive Committee reverses its stance on an affidavit ballot.



G-O-P leaders met Monday and decided its would only let one of 3 contested affidavit ballots count. That means the race between Incumbent Ben Carver and Challenger Jason Camp is now tied at 104 votes each. Camp originally lead by one vote before the County Committee decided last Thursday to allow two affidavit ballots to count which gave Carver an apparent one vote win. Today the decision was made to only count one of the contested ballots bringing the race to a dead heat.

Voters will now have to return to the polls Tuesday to pick the winner of the race.