Starkville Alderman Race Results Flipped

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – A change tonight in the results of Starkville’s Ward One Republican primary.

A resolution committee set up by the Oktibbeha County Republican Party says it is going to allow two affidavit ballots originally disqualified to be counted and that flips the leader of the race . Incumbent Ben Carver now holds a 105-104 lead over challenger Jason Camp. The two ballots were questioned because the sealed envelopes were not properly marked . Both votes went to Carver and reversed the outcome. The new total is still unofficial and could change before the election is officially certified Tuesday. If tonight’s decision holds. Carver will face Democratic nominee Christine Williams in the June General election