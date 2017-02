STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville residents receive some coffee and some insight on police work.

“Coffee With A Cop” was held at the J.L. King Center this morning.

The event allows residents and law enforcement to talk about issues in the community and ask questions in a relaxed environment.

People who attend the events say they welcome getting to know the men and women in blue.

Starkville officers host “Coffee With a Cop” every month.