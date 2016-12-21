Starkville Lending Libraries

STARKVILLE,Miss.(WCBI)—Take a book. Leave a book.

It’s all part of Little Free Libraries, a non-profit project now popping up around Starkville.

Area residents can choose a book at these little libraries, like this one in front of Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial on Main Street.

You can also drop off gently used books for others to enjoy.

Barbara Coats says she has two reasons for placing a library in front of her business.

“I just hope that the lending library will encourage people to read more, to be a little more involved in the community. I mean you don’t have these in places where nobody goes. I put it on Main Street for a reason because we have such a fabulous downtown area and I want to people to have yet another reason to come downtown,”Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial Representative Barbra Coats.

There are five local lending library locations in Starkville. You can find them at little free library dot org.