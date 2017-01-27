Starkville Man Facing Another Felony Charge Relating To December Assault

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville man arrested in connection with a December sexual assault is facing another charge. james-d-sudduth

33-year-old James Sudduth was served a warrant by Starkville Police on Friday for knowingly exposing another person to HIV.

This charge is connected to that late December assault.

Sudduth’s bond for this charge was set at $100,000 dollars, bringing his bond to a total of $200,000.

Right now, Sudduth remains in the Oktibbeha County Jail, where he’s waiting for his next municipal court appearance. That’s scheduled for Monday, January 30, at 6:00 p.m.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

 

 

