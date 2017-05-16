Starkville Mayor Race To Be Settled Wednesday Morning

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Starkville voters will have to wait until Wednesday to find out who will be the next mayor.

Lynn Spruill currently leads Johnny Moore 1866 to 1854 . The winner will come down to the affidavit ballots cast in the race.   Election officials did not release the number of affidavits to be counted starting at 9 AM in the morning.   WCBI staffers covering the election tallied at least 24 affidavit ballots in 4 wards so the possibility exists that the numbers could swing.   WCBI willbe in City Hall when the count begins and will give updates via our Twitter page @WCBINEWS and the WCBI News Facebook page

