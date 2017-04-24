Starkville Police, Oktibbeha County S.O. Participate In National Drug Take-Back Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday, April 29 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and Starkville and Oktibbeha County law enforcement want you to know where you can take your unused prescriptions.

From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, the Starkville Police Department and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department will sponsor and man boxes to safely dispose of prescription medications. The event will have no inventory; it’s an anonymous disposal.

The drug take-back is a collaborative effort between the DEA and local law enforcement agencies “focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substance’s from our nation’s medicine cabinet.” The DEA cites a 2011 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health that found twice as many Americans regularly abused prescription drugs than the number of those who regularly used cocaine, hallucinogens, heroin, and inhalants combined.

The Starkville Police Department is working with Vowell’s Marketplace on Highway 12 West. Their dropboxes will be near each entrance at the grocery store.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office will have dropboxes near the jail entrance at the sheriff’s office at 111 Douglas L. Connor Drive.

Multiple area agencies are involved with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Citizens can contact their local law enforcement agencies for drop-off sites during this event.