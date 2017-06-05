Starkville Police Say Independent Investigation Underway After Weekend Shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police held a press conference Monday about this past weekend’s officer involved shooting but release no details.

The shooting happened near South Montgomery and Wedgeworth Roads this past Saturday morning.

Chief Frank Nichols says the officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Multiple sources tell WCBI the incident started after a call to SPD about an incident at the Sprint Mart on Highway 12.

Officers attempted to stop the fleeing and still unidentified suspect, then shots were fired.

The man was hit multiple times.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case.

“There will be an independent investigation into the officer involved shooting on Saturday, one that the public can trust will have integrity,” said District 16 District Attorney Scott Colom.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has not released any additional information.

The condition of the suspect is unknown.

Colom and Nichols read prepared statements and did not take any questions from the media at the press conference.