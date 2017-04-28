Starkville Restaurant Week Winners

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—The votes have been counted and a winning charity named for Starkville Restaurant Week.

T.K. Martin Center was awarded a $5,000.00 check Friday after getting a total of 4, 741 votes.

All last week, patrons at participating restaurant enjoyed a great meal and voted for the charity they wanted win.

Children’s of Mississippi came in second place and received $1,000.00. Starkville Young Life was the third place winner and got $500.00.

“Oh Man, we are just so happy right now because we do a lot of work with people with disabilities in the community and across the state. This money is going to go toward us being able to accomplish that,”said T.K. Martin Physical Therapist Eric Knox.

Restaurant Tyler, received the Good Eats, Do Good Award. Restaurant Tyler generated the most ballots.