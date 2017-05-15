Starkville Seniors Go Back To Elementary School

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not graduation day yet, but seniors at Starkville High School put on their caps and gowns Monday morning and made one last visit to their elementary schools.

The kickoff to senior week included a trip to all four elementary schools in the district to walk the halls and reminisce.

Students at the schools lined the hallways with cheers and high fives for graduates.

School leaders hope this will serve as motivation for the younger students to strive to reach their own graduations.