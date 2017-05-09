Starkville Sets Citizen Police Academy

STARKVILLE (SPD RELEASE) – The Starkville Police Department is proud to announce that we will be hosting a CITIZENS’ POLICE ACADEMY, with classes beginning Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:00pm.

This academy will consist of ten class meetings at the Police Department Training Facility, lasting approximately two hours each, and a four hour session on one Saturday. You will come away from this series of classes with a much better understanding of what policing involves and why things are done the way they are. The course includes activities such as a S.W.A.T. demonstration and the opportunity to shoot a handgun on the police firing range. Riding with officers outside of classroom hours is highly encouraged during the academy. There is an administration fee of $50.00 to participate in the CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY. This fee covers classroom materials, T-Shirts and a class graduation. This course is open to Oktibbeha County residents over the age of 21. You will be required to pass a background check and not be exempt from possession a firearm. Application packages for the CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY may be obtained by contacting Corporal Josh Wilson by email at j.wilson@cityofstarkville.org. Please make sure the subject line contains “CA Application Package”. You may also leave a message for Corporal J. Wilson at 662-323-4131 to request an application package. Applications close on May 31, 2017 so act quickly. We look forward to your participation in this fun and informative program.