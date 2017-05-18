State Lawmakers Sue Bryant Over Budget Cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two Mississippi legislators are suing Gov. Phil Bryant and others, saying a state law allowing governors to make midyear budget cuts is unconstitutional.

The Southern Poverty Law Center filed the suit Wednesday on behalf of Rep. Bryant Clark of Pickens and John Horhn of Jackson, both Democrats.

They say the state law that allows the cuts violates the separation of powers that reserves budget-writing power to legislators.

The two lawmakers are asking Hinds County Chancery Judge William Singletary to freeze $20 million in cuts to Mississippi’s school funding formula while the lawsuit is pending. Ultimately, they want the judge to throw out the law and order the state to pay back money that has been cut from the formula.