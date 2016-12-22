Video: State Submits Possible Locations Of Boykin Trial

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – We now know the three spots where the state would like to move the Canyon Boykin manslaughter trial.

The Attorney Generals office, which is prosecuting the case, says it would like to see the trial moved to Marshall, Pike, or Lauderdale Counties. Defense attorneys earlier submitted its three choices which are Walthall, Atalla and Montgomery counties. Judge Lee Coleman now will set a new hearing where the final county will be set. It must also be determined if jurors from the chosen county will brought to Columbus or if the prosecutors and defense teams will travel to the selected county. A change of venue was granted in November because of pre trial publicity in the case where the former Columbus officer is accused of the shooting death of Ricky Ball