State Troopers Set New Year’s Enforcement Period

JACKSON, Miss. (Press Release) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the New Year’s Enforcement Period on Saturday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and will conclude Sunday, January 1 at midnight.

Troopers will be conducting multiple safety checkpoints at various locations in order to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

During the 2015 period, MHP investigated 79 vehicle crashes but recorded 0 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.

If plans include alcohol, please designate a sober driver before festivities start. No one should begin 2017 with being arrested, facing medical bills, legal fees, and perhaps losing their job. If loss of life occurs due to an impaired driver, people pay the price for the rest of their lives.

New Year’s is a great opportunity for us to enjoy time spent with family and friends. Responsible decisions ensure safe travel and joyous celebrations for all.