Statement From Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Regarding Allegations

CALHOUN CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Superintendent Mike Moore of the Calhoun County School District sent a statement to several news outlets this morning following the recent allegations against some Calhoun County School District officials. Moore is one of three school officials facing charges for failing to report an alleged sex crime.

The statement sent to WCBI reads as follows:

“There have been recent news accounts regarding possible criminal charges against certain school district officials in relation to a matter that allegedly occurred on school property.

“While I am not at liberty to go into the details of the alleged incident, I can assure the public that school district administrators followed the law, district policies and procedures with regard to handling and reporting this matter. I feel confident that the facts will bear this out as the matter proceeds.

“The school district has and will continue to work with law enforcement and relevant state agencies to bring this matter to a conclusion.”

