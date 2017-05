TUPELO (WCBI) – Bond is set at $75,000 for the man suspected of stabbing a Tupelo grocery store employee.

50 year old Arron Davis faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident at Todd’s Grocery on West Main Street. Davis was trying to pass a fraudulent check at the store and stabbed the employee when they stepped in to investigate. The suspect was then held until police arrived. The Todd’s employee is recovering from the wound.