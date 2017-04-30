Storm Damage Reports 04-30-17

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Reports of damage from counties in the WCBI viewing area continue coming in to our newsroom.

So far widespread damage has been reported in Kilmichael, Miss. in Montgomery County. Power lines are down, trees have fallen on homes, and some people were reportedly trapped in their houses – they’ve since made it out.

Montgomery County EMA Director Allen Pratt is urging the public to stay out of the town of Kilmichael in order to clear the way for emergency crews. Damage is reported on Highways 82 & 407. The public is urged to stay off of those roads.

Reports of massive tree damage have come out of Calhoun City, Miss. Power lines are down county-wide, trees have fallen on homes.

One injury has been reported so far out of Calhoun City.

WCBI is continuing to monitor the severe weather situation and damage reports and will update this posting as more information becomes available. Remember to stay weather aware.