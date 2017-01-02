Storm Threat Continues Until Midnight, Cooling Off Mid-Week

TUESDAY: The storm threat for our area will pass through by midnight tonight and warm air and thick clouds will linger through Tuesday morning & afternoon. Temperatures will remain well above average in the upper 50s Tuesday morning, reaching the upper 60s for afternoon highs.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will continue to remain mostly cloudy, but a general cooling trend is expected to begin Wednesday. Gradually through the week, we will return to more seasonal temperatures. Overnight lows Wednesday in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s.

THURS-FRI: A dry cold front is expected to pass through with dry, polar air following behind it. Skies will clear out Thursday afternoon and temperatures will progressively continue falling. Temps for both Thursday & Friday will be in the 40s in the afternoon, dipping down to the mid 20s for overnight lows.

SATURDAY: There remains a large amount of uncertainty in the forecast for Saturday. Models are showing a chance for winter weather Fri. night/Sat. morning, but amounts & types of precipitation vary to a large degree between models. Currently have the precipitation chance at 30%, but forecast adjustments will need to be made.

