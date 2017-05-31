Storms Continue Through The Weekend, but Change is Coming!

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TONIGHT: Scattered Storms end by 10PM, but we’ll have to watch for more patchy AM fog.  Look for lows in the mid 60s with calm winds and partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: Watch for patchy AM fog before 9AM, but then we’ll trade the fog for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. We’ll keep a mixture of clouds and sun as our highs reach the mid 80s with a light southeast wind.

FRIDAY: More scattered showers and storms are again possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows at night in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, with more scattered showers and storms possible. We’ll reach the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Still the chance for scattered showers and storms as a cold front finally starts to give the moisture and storm chances a good push to the southeast of us.  Watch for highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: We’ll get some nice weather back in the area with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.  There could still be a few isolated remnant showers but we think they’ll wrap up by the afternoon.

 

Share:

Related News

53 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Kids from 6 to 15 savor moments at National Spelling Bee
Read More»
53 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Tweet That: #covfefe signals @realDonaldTrump is back
Read More»
53 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Man who threw baby off bridge gets 70 years in prison
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup