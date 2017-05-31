Storms Continue Through The Weekend, but Change is Coming!

TONIGHT: Scattered Storms end by 10PM, but we’ll have to watch for more patchy AM fog. Look for lows in the mid 60s with calm winds and partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: Watch for patchy AM fog before 9AM, but then we’ll trade the fog for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. We’ll keep a mixture of clouds and sun as our highs reach the mid 80s with a light southeast wind.

FRIDAY: More scattered showers and storms are again possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows at night in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, with more scattered showers and storms possible. We’ll reach the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Still the chance for scattered showers and storms as a cold front finally starts to give the moisture and storm chances a good push to the southeast of us. Watch for highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: We’ll get some nice weather back in the area with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There could still be a few isolated remnant showers but we think they’ll wrap up by the afternoon.