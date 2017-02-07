Storms This Morning & Afternoon, Calmer Pattern by Thursday

TUESDAY: Scattered strong storms are expected Tuesday morning. The main timeframe for these storms will be from 7 to 11 AM. Activity will likely fade away in the afternoon, but some lingering smaller storms are possible. Highs still well above average in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The steady stream of warm & moist air prevails during the day on Wednesday as we will reach highs in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A cold front passes through overnight Wednesday bringing sunny skies & cooler temperatures for Thursday. Highs in the mid 50s, lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Overnight lows Friday morning are expected to get back towards the freezing point in the low 30s, but we may not hear anything again from the cold air for a while after that. Highs back in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Warm air returns for Saturday with afternoon highs back in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

