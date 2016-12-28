Storms Overnight; Colder to End the Workweek

REST OF EVENING: A cold front approaching from the northwest will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be strong to locally severe with gusty straight line winds and small hail. The overall tornado threat looks quite low. Storms in the early evening well ahead of the cold front may stay cellular, but will also likely be elevated, thus reducing their tornado threat considerably. Closer to the front, vertical wind profiles will be unsupportive of individual cells or tornadoes and storms will quickly form into a broken line. These storms’ main threat will be wind. However, a brief, weak spin-up tornado cannot be fully ruled out, although it seems unlikely as of this hour. Once the front passes,things will clear out for the rest of the evening.

TOMORROW: Much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Sunshine returns as well. Gusty northerly winds in the afternoon could blow around garbage cans and lightweight lawn furniture. Winds gusting to 25 MPH. Overnight lows will drop below freezing area-wide.

FRIDAY: We will be eve cooler still for your Friday. A little taste of winter for the end of the workweek. Temperatures topping out in the low 50s, and some spots in our northern counties may not make it out of the 40s. Overnight lows will once again drop below freezing.

NEW YEARS WEEKEND: Widespread rain develops by Saturday afternoon, and rain will continue as we ring in the new year. Sunday will see more rain throughout the day, and the rain will linger into Monday as well.