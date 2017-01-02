Storms Rake South Mississippi

PRESS RELEASE

PEARL – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received damage reports from severe weather in Mississippi. Several counties have damage to homes and power outages. No injuries are being reported. There are nearly 20,000 customers without power.

Entergy 11,042

Southern Pine Electric 7,329

Counties reporting damage:

Claiborne: Trees and powerlines down.

Trees and powerlines down. Clarke: Trees and powerlines down.

Trees and powerlines down. Copiah: Home and Sweetwater United Methodist Church damaged, trees and powerlines down.

Home and Sweetwater United Methodist Church damaged, trees and powerlines down. Covington: Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down.

Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down. Forrest: Flash flooding and trees down.

Flash flooding and trees down. Jefferson: Trees down.

Trees down. Jones: Trees down.

Trees down. Perry: Trees and powerlines down.

Trees and powerlines down. Lamar: Trees and powerlines down.

Trees and powerlines down. Lauderdale: Home damaged, trees and powerlines down.

Home damaged, trees and powerlines down. Lawrence: Trees and powerlines down.

Trees and powerlines down. Lincoln: Home damaged and trees and powerlines down near Brookhaven.

Home damaged and trees and powerlines down near Brookhaven. Marion: Home damaged, trees and powerlines down.

Home damaged, trees and powerlines down. Pearl River: Trees and powerlines down.

Trees and powerlines down. Pike: Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down.

Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down. Simpson: Homes and chicken houses damaged near Mendenhall.

Homes and chicken houses damaged near Mendenhall. Smith: Trees down and power outages.

Trees down and power outages. Walthall: Homes damaged, trees and powerlines down.

The National Weather Service will determine if the damage was caused by tornadoes.

The State Emergency Operations Center is staffed and monitoring conditions and requests for resources from counties.