Storms Return Wednesday Night

TODAY: Lots of sunshine, and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A line of weakening storms approaches from the west. Some storms could still produce isolated strong winds. The main timeframe for storms is from 10 PM to 5 AM. Chance of rain 80%.

REST OF WEEK: Mostly cloudy on Thursday once the storms pass to the east. Very warm both Friday and Saturday, with highs approaching 90 on Saturday afternoon. Another cold front on Sunday will bring the chance for strong storms once again.