A Stormy Start To June, but Nice Weather is Coming…

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms end by midnight leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s. With calm winds, we’ll be watching for fog to develop again in the early morning hours.

FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday, more scattered showers and storms are expected. Not everyone gets a storm, though. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day with the better chance of storms after 11AM. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms once again, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Perhaps we’ll see a few more storms than on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

SUNDAY: Widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: We’ll see some more scattered showers and storms on Monday, but not as many as Sunday. Look for highs in the mid 80s again.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Perhaps we’ll see a few leftover showers on Tuesday but we’ll head for mostly sunny skies through the end of the week. A cooler, drier air mass will settle into place bringing us pleasant weather, especially given what we’d normally see this time of year. We’re looking at low 80s for highs with morning lows near 60.