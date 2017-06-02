Stormy Weather Continues Into Weekend.

TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms likely throughout the day, with the highest storm coverage in the afternoon. Highs in the mid mid 80s. Chance of rain about 40%.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms again possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain about 50%.

SUNDAY: Numerous and widespread showers and storms. Chance of rain about 70%. Highs in the mid 80s.

MON/TUE: Scattered showers and storms again likely on Monday of next week, with only an isolated shower or storm possible Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s both days.

WED/THU: Dry and sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.