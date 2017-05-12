Strong Storms Possible Today.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms throughout the entire day. Some storms may be strong to locally severe, with large hail and gusty winds being the primary threats. The best chance for a stronger storm will be in the afternoon. High temperatures today approach the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms continue, mainly before 1 AM. Temperatures dip to the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning becoming mostly clear in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Overnight lows dip to the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The sunny and dry pattern continues into the work week next week, with highs approaching 90 both Monday and Tuesday. Highs remain in the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.