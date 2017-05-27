Strong Storms Possible Tonight

SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures fall to the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, we’ll be watching a line of thunderstorms moving southeast out of Tennessee and Arkansas. The current thinking is that as storms approach, they will be weakening as they continue southeast after 10PM. There is still the threat for some strong straight-line winds in spots. The best chance for stronger storms will be along I-55 and I-22 through Sunday Morning, but we can’t rule out a few wet spots through Central Mississippi and West Alabama.

SUNDAY: A cold front slows and may stall in our area bringing scattered storms through the day. We’ll have to watch to see if showers and storms reform along it during the afternoon. Watch for highs to reach the mid to upper 80s. We still think there will be some dry time in the afternoon, and not everyone gets a storm. Still, a few of these storms could be stronger with gusty winds the main threat. Showers and storms continue through Sunday Evening.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and storms continue through Memorial Day, with highs around 80. As of now, it appears the best chance for rain will be along and south of US-82, but the Tupelo area could still get some storms. Hopefully you can stay dry, but make backup plans to bring outdoor plans indoors just in case. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

NEXT WEEK: We will keep low end rain chances on the board through the weekend with at least a 20-30% chance of rain each day. Highs will remain in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.