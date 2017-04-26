Strong Storms Tonight, More Storms Sunday

SEVERE WEATHER IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND SUNDAY



TONIGHT: A strong line of storms is expected to cross our area between about 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The main threats are damaging winds over 60 mph and hail but we can’t totally rule out a brief tornado or two. Lows will be in the 50s.

THURSDAY: A pretty nice day is on tap! We should have plenty of sunshine and comfortable highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Warmer upper 80s return as southerly winds develop. A few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. It now appears the greatest chance of strong to severe storm activity will be JUST to our north in West Tennessee.

SATURDAY: Look for a warm and humid day with daytime highs around 90°. A stray shower or storm is possible.

SUNDAY: We continue to watch for the possibility of a big outbreak of severe weather here in the Deep South. All modes of severe weather will be possible in addition to heavy rainfall. Highs will be around 80°.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram