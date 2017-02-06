Stronger Storms Tomorrow, Cold Front by Wednesday

MONDAY: Our period of dreary weather will continue for Monday afternoon.  Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures well above average for this time of year.  Highs reaching into the low 70s.

TUESDAY: A plume of low-level moisture will sweep into the region from the South & bump up our change for thunderstorms Tuesday morning, some of which may turn severe.  Current threat for tornadoes is low, mainly expecting heavy rain & some possible damaging winds.  Primary threat hours are between 3AM & 12PM.  Once these storms pass, we will still remain mostly cloudy into Tuesday evening.  Highs still on the warmer side in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front extending into the Midwest will push South into the state late Wednesday afternoon & another round of storms along this front is expected to develop.  Expecting a squall line formation with a chance of it developing to the East of us indicated by current model guidance.  The potential is there for straight-lined wind damage, but model trends will need to continue being monitored for more details.  Looks like a marginal threat for severe weather.

THURS-FRI: The wet weather comes to a close Thursday as sunshine returns to the region and remains for Friday as well.  Cooler temperatures expected in the wake of the cold front, lows back into the 30s & highs in the 60s.

