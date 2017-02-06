Some Strong/Severe Storms Tuesday.

TONIGHT: A fairly quiet evening, with a storm or two possible across the I-55 corridor after the midnight hour. Overnight lows in the upper 50s with a southerly wind at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A complicated forecast is unfolding for Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will march into the state from the west in the early morning hours. The best parameters for severe weather look to be decoupled, or not in sync, with the best wind energy coming early in the morning, helping to fuel storms, and the best CAPE, or thunderstorm updraft energy coming in the afternoon and evening. Because these will be decoupled, our overall severe weather risk will stay on the lower side of things. Having said that, if the storms in the morning could tap in to any isolated pockets of updraft energy, a few could become strong to severe. The main threats from storms Tuesday will be strong straight line winds and maybe some hail as well. The overall tornado threat is quite low. Some storms could continue into the afternoon, but with the better wind energy moving off to the northeast in the afternoon, the main threat with the afternoon storms will remain a hail/wind threat. Afternoon highs around 70. Overnight lows around 60.

REST OF WORK WEEK: A few scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the north, but more spots than not stay dry. Behind that front, a brief cooldown to wrap up the workweek, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND: Warm weekend in store, with mix of sunshine and clouds both days. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

