28 mins ago
Video: Bratton Looks To Lead His Team To A Second Straight Title Apperance

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — AJ Bratton has had quite a career at Tupelo Christian Preparatory playing baseball on the diamond. He’s got a state championship ring from last season, and now his team is facing Smithville again this year in the North-Half Final beginning on Thursday with a trip to Pearl next week in the state title […]
1 week ago
Video: Mantachie On A Mission To Advance To First Ever State Fast-Pitch Title

The Mantachie Lady Mustang softball team is WCBI's Student Athletes of the Week.
2 weeks ago
Video: Suggs and Unruh Look To Keep The Success Going For The Confederates

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) — The Caledonia Confederates baseball team are in the 2nd round of the playoffs this week beginning on Friday with Pontotoc. The Feds are also led by two seniors in Logan Suggs and Spencer Unruh that have the team peaking at the right time in the postseason. Logan Suggs and Spencer Unruh’s friendship […]
3 weeks ago
Video: Toombs Prepares For Post Season Play On Friday

Choctaw County's Makenzie Toombs is this week's Student Athlete of the Week.
4 weeks ago
Video: Siddell Finishing Strong For Tupelo

Tupelo's LaBryant Siddell is this week's Student Athlete of the Week.
2 months ago
Video: Seasoned Shortstop Is On A Mission To Win The State Title In Her Final Season

Kelsie Gerhart is this week's Student Athlete of the Week.
3 months ago
Video: Okolona Boys Basketball Team Looks To Continue Its Hot Streak

Okolona boys basketball team look to keep there hot streaking going this weekend.
3 months ago
Video: Starkville’s Kohen Hunt Looks To Bring Home A State Title On Friday

Kohen Hunt is this week's Student Athlete of the Week.
3 months ago
Video: Sharp Shooting Combo Guard Vows To Bring Championship Back to Calhoun City

Ladavius Draine is this week's Student Athlete of the Week.
4 months ago
Video: Ingomar Lady Falcons Look To Continue Their Success

Ingomar girls basketball team talk about winning another state title and the support from there fans.
