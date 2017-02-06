Video: Students Sample Apples And Learn Healthy Habits

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at West Oktibbeha Elementary School are learning about the health benefits of apples.

To kick off the school’s “Smarter Lunchroom Movement”, students sampled three varieties of apples Monday and talked about how they benefit the body.

West Elementary was selected as the pilot school for the district to participate in the program.

The goal is to help the kindergarten thru fifth grade students make better choices in the cafeteria.

Students will sample a different fruit or vegetable each month until the end of the school year.

The school district is partnering with the Mississippi State Extension Service for the “Smarter Lunchroom Movement.”