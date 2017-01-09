Sturgis Man Jailed On Multiple Charges

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – On Saturday, January 7, 2017, the Starkville Police Department charged 31-year old Christopher J. Pittman, of Sturgis, with DUI third offense (felony),

careless driving, expired drivers license, and no insurance.

Pittman was initially stopped for a traffic violation on Old West Point Road and was arrested after further investigation.

Pittman is scheduled to appear in municipal court today, January 9, 2017, at 6:00 P.M.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

