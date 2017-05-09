Summer-Like Warmth Next 2 Days, Friday Storms

TONIGHT: Clear and mild with nearly calm wind. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 90°. Light southwesterly winds between 5 and 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Thursday evening into Thursday night and some may be locally strong to severe with gusty wind and hail.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms. The rain chance is 60%. A few of the storms may be strong to severe with gusty wind and hail. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram