Summer-Like Weather Pattern All Week Long

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfortable conditions are expected along with lows near 60°.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm weather is going to continue. Highs each day should be around 90°. Moist southerly breezes will gradually make things more humid.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY: There is a 10 to 20% chance of showers and storms during the heating of the day. Plan on highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: A much better chance of rain exists as a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures may only top out in the mid 80s due to the extra clouds and rain opportunities.

