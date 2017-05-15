Summer-Like Weather Pattern All Week Long

Looking Ahead

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and comfortable conditions are expected along with lows near 60°.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and warm weather is going to continue.  Highs each day should be around 90°.  Moist southerly breezes will gradually make things more humid.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY:  There is a 10 to 20% chance of showers and storms during the heating of the day.  Plan on highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:  A much better chance of rain exists as a cold front moves into the region.  Temperatures may only top out in the mid 80s due to the extra clouds and rain opportunities.

