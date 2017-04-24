Sun and Warmth Before Storms Early Thursday Morning

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows around 50.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the day with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds increase through the evening before storms move in along a cold front after dark in West Mississippi.

THURS: Early Thursday morning watch for showers and thunderstorms before 9AM. Some storms could be strong. After storms move out, we’ll stay mostly cloudy and head towards a high around 80.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Very warm both Friday and Saturday afternoons, with highs in the upper 80s to perhaps low 90s in spots. An isolated storm or two is possible each day.

SUNDAY: Another cold front pushes in from the west, triggering thunderstorms. While there are still many details up in the air, severe weather looks possible on Sunday with this setup. We will keep you up to date on this as the forecast becomes a bit more clear. Highs on Sunday reach the low 80s.