Sunday Showers, Strong Storms Tuesday

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are expected along with the chance of a few showers. Warmer lows in the lower 40s should be the general rule of thumb but a few upper 30s are possible. Winds will be from the SSE between 5 and 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A fair amount of clouds are likely along with a 40% chance of showers. The latest data suggest areas along and south of US 82 may have the best chance for more numerous showers but we’ll see how it evolves. Plan on highs in the 50s with a SSW wind between 5 and 10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and perhaps even a storm are expected. Lows will be in the low 50s.

MONDAY: We’ll have a 50% chance of rain and storms primarily in the morning. Things should settle down a bit during the 2nd part of the day. Southerly breezes will increase during and that will allow warm, moist air to surge back in. Look for highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Unseasonably warm & moist air will remain entrenched across northeast Mississippi and west Alabama. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s. Enough wind energy will be present in the atmosphere to produce the chance of strong to severe storms across the WCBI coverage area during the afternoon and evening. At this point damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado or two appear possible. Stay tuned for updates.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Cooler and more stable air should return along with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s are a good bet at this time.

