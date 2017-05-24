Sunny end to the week

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and clouds will give way to clearing after midnight. Cool temperatures in the low 50s are likely by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY: We’ll enjoy a picture perfect spring day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70s. Hopefully you can take advantage of the nice weather.

FRIDAY: Heat and humidity will surge back into the region on the heels of southerly breezes. Daytime highs should be in the upper 80s to around 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

SATURDAY: The holiday weekend is going to start off on a warm note with highs around 90. Most of the day is going to be dry but some late afternoon and evening storms are possible. A few of the storms may be strong going into Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Additional showers and storms are likely. The chance of rain is 60%. Look for highs in the mid 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: The rain chance stands at about 50%. Don’t cancel your backyard BBQ just yet but some rain will likely be around from time to time. Highs should top out in the low 80s.

