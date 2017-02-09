Sunny Friday, Warm Weekend

THURSDAY NIGHT: A clear and cold night is on tap with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Winds become light.

FRIDAY: Nearly wall-to-wall sunshine can be expected. Southerly breezes between 10 and 15 mph will return and that spells warmer highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of clouds will build in late and that should keep lows primarily in the upper 40s to around 50°.

SATURDAY: A lot more cloud cover is likely and we can’t totally rule out a stray shower or sprinkle. The big story once again is going to be unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs should be back into the 70s.

SUNDAY: Plan on another mild day with highs in the 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a better chance of scattered showers.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures should trend closer to average for this time of year. Some showers are possible but there is a lot of model uncertainly past Monday.

