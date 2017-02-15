Sunny & mild end to the week

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold conditions settle in. Look for lows around 30° with light wind.

THURSDAY: After a chilly start temperatures will moderate into the lower 60s under a nearly 100% blue sky.

FRIDAY: It’ll be a “Chamber of Commerce” type day with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Conditions look great for the baseball home openers in Starkville and Oxford.

SATURDAY: A few showers are possible as an upper level disturbance passes through the region. The better odds of rain may be to our south but we still have at least a 20% chance in our neck of the woods. Highs stay in the 60s.

SUNDAY – TUESDAY: A fair amount of sunshine can be expected along with unseasonably mild highs in the middle 70s.

