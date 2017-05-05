Sunny & Pleasant Weekend

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear conditions return in the wake of the storm system that has been spiraling around the region. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Thankfully the wind will taper off into the 5 to 15 mph range.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine is going to be the general rule of thumb but a few clouds are possible during the 2nd half of the day. Temperatures will moderate into the mid 70s. It won’t be as windy but westerly winds between 10 and 20 mph can be expected. Wear plenty of sunscreen if you plan on attending the Market Street Festival in Columbus.

SUNDAY: Nearly 100% sunshine is on tap for the 2nd half of the weekend. Once again highs should be in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Sun will be the main theme overall as daytime highs warm into the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. While a few showers are possible Thursday it now appears as though Friday will offer the best chance of rain and storms.

