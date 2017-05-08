Sunny & Warm Next Few Days

TONIGHT: Look for a clear and calm night with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm conditions stick around. Daytime highs should push well in the mid and upper 80s. A few low 90s can’t be rule out, especially on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: The daylight hours promise to be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll be watching the west during the late evening for a batch of storms that will roll out of Arkansas and Louisiana. Some strong activity is possible here if the storms can manage to hold together late in the evening.

FRIDAY: There is a decent chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs should be generally in the 70s due to the increased cloud cover and threat of rain.

WEEKEND: Another sunny weekend is likely around our neck of the woods. Highs around 80 appear likely on Saturday with more in the way of low to mid 80s on Sunday.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram