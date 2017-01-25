More Sunshine and Cooler Pattern.

TONIGHT: Clouds thinning after midnight. Cooler behind the cold front that passes this afternoon and evening. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

TOMORROW: Much cooler day in store for Thursday. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but afternoon highs only in the low 50s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A chilly Thursday evening in store. Mainly clear, with overnight lows around freezing.

FRIDAY: Thursday’s weather will be on repeat for Friday. Lots of sunshine, with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Awesome weather in store for the weekend. Picture perfect Saturday for the WCBI Bridal Showcase on Saturday. Lots of sunshine for Saturday. A few more clouds move in for Sunday, but we stay dry. Highs in the weekend will top out in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. A gradual warming trend starts next week, and we likely see some 60 degree temperatures by the middle of next week.

