Sunshine for Days!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calming winds as we drop into the low 50s and upper 40s. Maybe grab a sweatshirt if you’re heading out late.

SUNDAY: Once again highs should be in the mid to upper 70s, but we won’t have the wind to deal with. Look for light north winds between 5-10 mph with plenty of sunshine!

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Look for fair nights and warm days as sun will be the main theme overall. Daytime highs warm into the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday.

THURSDAY: While a few showers are possible Thursday it now appears as though most if not all of us will stay dry during the day. Any showers that do come our way will be after dinner and into Thursday Night.

FRIDAY: Look for another storm system to move through. It’s a little far out for specifics but we’re thinking that we’ll keep the strong storms to our west and south and we’ll get some showers out of it. Stay with us though as information will change over the next several days.

